Marines, Sailors Celebrate Holi at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dustin Medley, a supply chain specialist assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives abhir powder, a traditional colored powder used for Hindu rituals, celebrating Holi during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 25, 2024. Holi is an annual festival of colors that marks the arrival of spring and signifies the victory of good over evil. Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

