    Marines, Sailors Celebrate Holi at Tiger TRIUMPH 24

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dustin Medley, a supply chain specialist assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives abhir powder, a traditional colored powder used for Hindu rituals, celebrating Holi during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 25, 2024. Holi is an annual festival of colors that marks the arrival of spring and signifies the victory of good over evil. Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8313515
    VIRIN: 240325-M-HP224-1039
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors Celebrate Holi at Tiger TRIUMPH 24 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Festival
    15th MEU
    USS Somerset
    usmcnews
    TIGERTRIUMPH
    Holi

