The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen

Airmen assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, 92nd Maintenance Squadron, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and operations support teams return from deployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 1, 2024. Fairchild AFB is home to one of the first wings deployed as an Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Force Generation Model. This new model is a step toward creating a capable and sustainable force for the future warfighting mission. The AFFORGEN model improves readiness and capabilities provided to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

