    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, 92nd Maintenance Squadron, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and operations support teams return from deployment at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 1, 2024. Fairchild AFB is home to one of the first wings deployed as an Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Force Generation Model. This new model is a step toward creating a capable and sustainable force for the future warfighting mission. The AFFORGEN model improves readiness and capabilities provided to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 11:09
    Photo ID: 8313289
    VIRIN: 240301-F-TG928-1104
    Resolution: 5664x3769
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomes back deployed Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    deployment
    92ARW

