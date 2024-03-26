First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base

Airman 1st Class Daniel Arias, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, performs hot pit refueling on a B-1B Lancer at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. Hot pit refueling enhances the overall agility of combat forces, ensuring they can adapt to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

