    First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 6 of 7]

    First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base departs after hot pit refueling at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. Hot pit refueling capabilities enhance operational flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic military environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 05:00
    Photo ID: 8312872
    VIRIN: 240214-F-QN813-1142
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    Buckley SFB

