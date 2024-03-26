Senior Airman Logan White, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics specialist, performs hot pit refueling on a B-1B Lancer at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. Hot pit refueling capabilities enhance operational flexibility and responsiveness in dynamic military environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 05:00
|Photo ID:
|8312871
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-QN813-1068
|Resolution:
|5786x3850
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT