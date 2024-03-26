First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base

Staff Sgt. Devontae Dejarnette, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels support NCOIC, performs hot pit refueling on a B-1B Lancer at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. Hot pit refueling allows aircraft to refuel while their engines are running, minimizing turnaround times and enabling a smooth transition between missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

