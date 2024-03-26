Staff Sgt. Devontae Dejarnette, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels support NCOIC, performs hot pit refueling on a B-1B Lancer at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. Hot pit refueling allows aircraft to refuel while their engines are running, minimizing turnaround times and enabling a smooth transition between missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 05:00
|Photo ID:
|8312869
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-QN813-1075
|Resolution:
|5467x3637
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT