First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base

A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base parks at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. The B-1B landed during a training exercise and was the first B-1B to land at Buckley. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)

