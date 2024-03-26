A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base parks at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2024. The B-1B landed during a training exercise and was the first B-1B to land at Buckley. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Emma Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 05:00
This work, First B-1B Lancer lands at Buckley Space Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emma Anderson
