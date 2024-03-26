Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in a galley [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in a galley

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240329-N-EC000-1048 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 29, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samir Escoto, from New York, spreads out chicken wings on a baking sheet in the aft galley of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

