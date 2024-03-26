Walter Reed director, U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, center, along with staff and members of the Walter Reed Society, cuts a ribbon during a ceremony to reveal a maquette donated to the hospital, Mar. 28, 2024. The maquette, titled, Vietnam Women's Memorial, is a tribute to the over 265,000 women who served in the Vietnam War, and was provided by an anonymous donor with the help of the Walter Reed Society. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 14:52 Photo ID: 8311747 VIRIN: 240328-D-EC642-1096 Resolution: 5110x3482 Size: 2.59 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Receives Vietnam Memorial [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.