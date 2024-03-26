Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Receives Vietnam Memorial [Image 1 of 2]

    Walter Reed Receives Vietnam Memorial

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A portrait of a maquette, titled, Vietnam Women's Memorial, a tribute to the over 265,000 women who served in the Vietnam War, and was provided by an anonymous donor with the help of the Walter Reed Society to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Receives Vietnam Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC

