Phyllis Mitchell, a contracting administrator with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, takes a photo of Natalie Skelton’s displayed artwork during the 2024 DLA Aviation Black History Month observance Feb. 20 on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Skelton displays two selections from her “Segments of Beauty” series at various heritage observances. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8311461
|VIRIN:
|240220-D-UO290-1446
|Resolution:
|4656x3172
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation employee shares unique art style [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation employee shares unique art style
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT