    Aviation employee shares unique art style [Image 2 of 2]

    Aviation employee shares unique art style

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Phyllis Mitchell, a contracting administrator with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, takes a photo of Natalie Skelton’s displayed artwork during the 2024 DLA Aviation Black History Month observance Feb. 20 on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Skelton displays two selections from her “Segments of Beauty” series at various heritage observances. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8311461
    VIRIN: 240220-D-UO290-1446
    Resolution: 4656x3172
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US
