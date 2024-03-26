Phyllis Mitchell, a contracting administrator with Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, takes a photo of Natalie Skelton’s displayed artwork during the 2024 DLA Aviation Black History Month observance Feb. 20 on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Skelton displays two selections from her “Segments of Beauty” series at various heritage observances. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 12:29 Photo ID: 8311461 VIRIN: 240220-D-UO290-1446 Resolution: 4656x3172 Size: 9.65 MB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation employee shares unique art style [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.