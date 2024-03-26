Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC Current flyover pilots in CPKC Stadium

    MO, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lindsey Weichel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    An all-female aircrew from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flew T-38 Talons over CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., March 16, 2024. The aircrew made history, being WAFB's first all-female aircrew and flying over the first women's professional sports stadium in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Lindsey Weichel)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Location: MO, US
    Kansas City
    T-38
    Whiteman
    Current
    CPKC Stadium

