An all-female aircrew from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flew T-38 Talons over CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., March 16, 2024. The aircrew made history, being WAFB's first all-female aircrew and flying over the first women's professional sports stadium in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Lindsey Weichel)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8311201
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-CA790-1002
|Resolution:
|1278x719
|Size:
|535.02 KB
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC Current flyover pilots in CPKC Stadium, by 2nd Lt. Lindsey Weichel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
