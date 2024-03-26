KC Current flyover pilots in CPKC Stadium

An all-female aircrew from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flew T-38 Talons over CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., March 16, 2024. The aircrew made history, being WAFB's first all-female aircrew and flying over the first women's professional sports stadium in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Lindsey Weichel)

