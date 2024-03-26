Key Bridge Response 2024

U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay response crews get ready to deploy, March 26, 2024, after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. The U.S. Coast Guard collaborated with various local, state, and federal agencies during the response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

