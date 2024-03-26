Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Shipboard Firefighting Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) Shipboard Firefighting Drill

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 27, 2024) Firefighters assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, participate in a shipboard firefighting exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), March 27, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Location: ROTA, ES
    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Firefighting
    Training
    USS Bulkeley

