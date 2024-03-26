Rear Adm. Greg Huffman speaks at the Guam Chamber of Commerce membership meeting

TUMON, Guam (March 27, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, spoke to the Guam Chamber of Commerce at their membership meeting, March 27.



Huffman shared updates to our regional defense posture and discussed the importance of security throughout the region.

