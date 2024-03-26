Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Greg Huffman speaks at the Guam Chamber of Commerce membership meeting [Image 2 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Greg Huffman speaks at the Guam Chamber of Commerce membership meeting

    GUAM

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Nathaniel Dulla 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (March 27, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, spoke to the Guam Chamber of Commerce at their membership meeting, March 27.

    Huffman shared updates to our regional defense posture and discussed the importance of security throughout the region.

    Guam
    meeting
    Guam Chamber of Commerce

