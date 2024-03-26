Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Attends Community Representation Initiative Meeting

Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander NCTF-RH, and Capt. James Sullivan, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command - Hawaii, discuss the progress of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) closure mission with elected members of the Community Representation Initiative and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mar. 21, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

