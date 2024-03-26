HONOLULU (Mar. 27, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro tours the Loko ia Pāaiau fishpond, at McGrew Point Navy housing area near Pearl Harbor, March 27. Secretary Del Toro underscored the Navy's commitment to Hawaii's enviroment, people, and small buisness during his visit to Oahu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8310588
|VIRIN:
|240327-N-LY692-1050
|Resolution:
|7339x5504
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|AIEA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
