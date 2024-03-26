Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 2 of 4]

    SECNAV Del Toro Tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    HONOLULU (Mar. 27, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro tours the Loko ia Pāaiau fishpond, at McGrew Point Navy housing area near Pearl Harbor, March 27. Secretary Del Toro underscored the Navy's commitment to Hawaii's enviroment, people, and small buisness during his visit to Oahu. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Tours Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    SECNAV
    Department of the Navy
    Fishpond
    Del Toro

