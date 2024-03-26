Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Women's History Month Group Photo [Image 10 of 10]

    JBPHH Women's History Month Group Photo

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Team Hickam personnel stand for a group photo during Women’s History Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2024. Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions and achievements women have made over the course of history. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8310577
    VIRIN: 240315-F-NW874-1177
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JBPHH Women's History Month Group Photo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    WHM

