Team Hickam personnel stand for a group photo during Women’s History Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2024. Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions and achievements women have made over the course of history. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8310568
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-NW874-1096
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBPHH Women's History Month Group Photo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
