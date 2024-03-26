240326-N-CD453-1012 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 26, 2025) Operations Specialist 2nd Ruchel Bodrick, from Manila, Philippines, stands watch in the combat information center during anti-submarine warfare drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 26. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

