    Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 2 of 2]

    Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules lands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida,
    March 27, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest is a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

