A C-130J Super Hercules lands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida,
March 27, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest is a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 17:27
|Photo ID:
|8310319
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-CC148-1024
|Resolution:
|6104x3815
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT