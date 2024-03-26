Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest

An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the F/A-18F Super Hornet Rhino Demonstration Team lands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. The Rhino Demonstration Team will perform at Tampa Bay AirFest, a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

