A C-130J Super Hercules lands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest is a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8310220
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-WT071-1030
|Resolution:
|3918x2612
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
