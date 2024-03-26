Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest

A C-130J Super Hercules lands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida,

March 27, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest is a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

