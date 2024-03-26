An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the F/A-18F Super Hornet Rhino Demonstration Team taxis on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. The Rhino Demonstration Team will perform at Tampa Bay AirFest, a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 17:02 Photo ID: 8310216 VIRIN: 240327-F-WT071-1026 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.97 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.