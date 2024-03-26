Comin' in hot; Aircraft arrive for Tampa Bay AirFest

An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the F/A-18F Super Hornet Rhino Demonstration Team lands on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 27, 2024. The Rhino Demonstration Team will perform at Tampa Bay AirFest, a free event for the public featuring a variety of military and civilian flight performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8310209
|VIRIN:
|240327-F-WT071-1024
|Resolution:
|3622x2415
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
