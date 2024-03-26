See the table for a list of snack ideas and food options designed to meet the nutritional demands of women with consideration for their hormonal changes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8310042 VIRIN: 240327-A-IV289-8087 Resolution: 997x774 Size: 275.34 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Battle-Ready Bites: Hormone-Informed Nutrition for Women in Uniform" [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.