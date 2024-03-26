1st Lt. Inwoo Yi posed for the camera as a competitor during the 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition Feb. 7, 2024 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
