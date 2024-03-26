Lt. Gen Robinson Engages Officer Trainees, Emphasizes Leadership Attributes at OTS Maxwell AFB Visit

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, addresses a group of officer trainees at Officer Training School during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Mar 20,2024. While in school, trainees complete a 60-day program focused on developing the OTS Leadership Attributes: Leadership, communication, professionalism, warfighting, and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Krause)

