Lt. Gen. Robinson Tests Flight Simulator at OTS Multi-Domain Lab, Emphasizes Leadership Skills in Officer Training

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, operates a flight simulator at the Officer Training School Multi-Domain Laboratory during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Mar 20, 2024. While in school, trainees complete a 60-day program focused on developing the OTS Leadership Attributes: Leadership, Communication, Professionalism, Warfighting, and Mission Execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Krause)
Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 14:31
Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
