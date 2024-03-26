Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8309869 VIRIN: 240207-A-QN315-9555 Resolution: 3360x5040 Size: 8.59 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 310th ESC's Best Warrior Competition, by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.