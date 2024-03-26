We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mercedes Butler, an administrative specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, observes the uniform section displayed at a Women’s History Month exhibit hosted by the We Are Marines organization at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Nearly every uniform on display at the exhibit was worn and owned by female Marines from World War II to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US