U.S. Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Carlie Lee, an archivist and historian with the Carolina Museum of the Marine, observes the combat service section displayed at a Women’s History Month exhibit hosted by the We Are Marines organization at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Nearly every uniform on display at the exhibit was worn and owned by female Marines from World War II to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:11 Photo ID: 8309830 VIRIN: 240322-M-ES192-1026 Resolution: 7342x4897 Size: 21.73 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alyssa DeCrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.