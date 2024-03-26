Boxer Celebrates Women’s History Month

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Khai Ramsey, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Garland, Texas, gives remarks during the Women’s History Month celebration on the ships mess decks, March 26, 2024. The observance of Women's History Month runs through the month of March and celebrates the contributions of women serving in the military, and DOD civilian forces, celebrating the richness and diversity of their achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

