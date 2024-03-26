Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Boxer Celebrates Women's History Month

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Khai Ramsey, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Garland, Texas, gives remarks during the Women’s History Month celebration on the ships mess decks, March 26, 2024. The observance of Women's History Month runs through the month of March and celebrates the contributions of women serving in the military, and DOD civilian forces, celebrating the richness and diversity of their achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8309829
    VIRIN: 240326-N-CM165-1092
    Resolution: 3215x2198
    Size: 694.31 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: GARLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Celebrates Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boxer
    Navy
    Celebration
    LHD4
    Women's History

