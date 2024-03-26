Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit [Image 6 of 9]

    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps female uniforms are displayed at a Women’s History Month exhibit hosted by the We Are Marines organization at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Nearly every uniform on display at the exhibit was worn and owned by female Marines from World War II to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8309828
    VIRIN: 240322-M-ES192-1019
    Resolution: 8039x5362
    Size: 29.81 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alyssa DeCrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit
    We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Exhibit
    Women’s History Month
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Marston Pavilion
    We Are Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT