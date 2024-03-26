A World War II (WWII) exercise suit is displayed at a Women’s History Month exhibit hosted by the We Are Marines organization at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Nearly every uniform on display at the exhibit was worn and owned by female Marines from WWII to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8309826
|VIRIN:
|240322-M-ES192-1020
|Resolution:
|7262x4844
|Size:
|23.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alyssa DeCrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
