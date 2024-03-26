We Are Marines Organization Hosts a Women’s History Month Exhibit

A World War II (WWII) exercise suit is displayed at a Women’s History Month exhibit hosted by the We Are Marines organization at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. Nearly every uniform on display at the exhibit was worn and owned by female Marines from WWII to present day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

