Capt. Brian Holmes, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Winchester, Massachusetts, discusses the contributions of women in the military during the Women’s History Month celebration on the ships mess decks, March 26, 2024. The observance of Women's History Month runs through the month of March and celebrates the contributions of women serving in the military, and DOD civilian forces, celebrating the richness and diversity of their achievements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:26 Photo ID: 8309825 VIRIN: 240326-N-CM165-1162 Resolution: 3268x2600 Size: 832 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: WINCHESTER, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 3 of 3], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.