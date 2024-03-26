Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Ariel Photo

    U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Ariel Photo

    JERICHO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School in fall foliage at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, August 2, 2023. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8309636
    VIRIN: 230802-Z-WG583-3333
    Resolution: 4976x3317
    Size: 13.21 MB
    Location: JERICHO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Ariel Photo, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

