U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School Ariel Photo

The U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School in fall foliage at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, August 2, 2023. (Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8309636
|VIRIN:
|230802-Z-WG583-3333
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
