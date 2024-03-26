Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.23.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240323-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (March 23, 2024) Sailors signal to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, during flight operations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) in the Arabian Gulf, March 23. Indianapolis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:57
    VIRIN: 240323-N-NO146-1001
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    MH-60S
    NAVCENT
    USS Indianapolis

