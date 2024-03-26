USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations

240323-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (March 23, 2024) Sailors signal to a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, during flight operations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) in the Arabian Gulf, March 23. Indianapolis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

