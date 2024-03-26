Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.19.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240319-N-NO146-1002 ARABIAN GULF (March 19, 2024) Sailors aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) prepare to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the water during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, March 19. Indianapolis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8309511
    VIRIN: 240319-N-NO146-1002
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RHIB
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    USS Indianapolis

