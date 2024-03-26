240319-N-NO146-1002 ARABIAN GULF (March 19, 2024) Sailors aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) prepare to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the water during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, March 19. Indianapolis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 09:57
|Photo ID:
|8309511
|VIRIN:
|240319-N-NO146-1002
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
This work, USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
