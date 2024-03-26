USS Indianapolis Conducts Small Boat and Flight Operations

240319-N-NO146-1002 ARABIAN GULF (March 19, 2024) Sailors aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) prepare to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the water during small boat operations in the Arabian Gulf, March 19. Indianapolis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

