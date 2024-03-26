Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB dorm improvements [Image 2 of 2]

    Incirlik AB dorm improvements

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Laundry facilities were recently improved by KBR contractors for the use of dorm airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 28, 2024. Machines were improved to 100% functionality, contributing to ongoing commitment to the base’s quality of life.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB dorm improvements [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Quality of life
    39 ABW
    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye

