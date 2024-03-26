Incirlik AB dorm improvements

Laundry facilities were recently improved by KBR contractors for the use of dorm airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 28, 2024. Machines were improved to 100% functionality, contributing to ongoing commitment to the base’s quality of life.

