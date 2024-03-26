Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB dorm improvements [Image 1 of 2]

    Incirlik AB dorm improvements

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman smiles as a new full size bed is delivered to his dorm at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 28, 2024. Beds are switching from twin size mattresses to full size frames in a commitment to the base’s quality of life.

    This work, Incirlik AB dorm improvements [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Quality of life
    39 ABW
    Incirlik AB
    Türkiye

