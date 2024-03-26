An Airman smiles as a new full size bed is delivered to his dorm at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 28, 2024. Beds are switching from twin size mattresses to full size frames in a commitment to the base’s quality of life.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8309327
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-TO537-1001
|Resolution:
|3091x4645
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB dorm improvements [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT