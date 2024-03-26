An Airman smiles as a new full size bed is delivered to his dorm at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 28, 2024. Beds are switching from twin size mattresses to full size frames in a commitment to the base’s quality of life.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 07:54 Photo ID: 8309327 VIRIN: 240228-F-TO537-1001 Resolution: 3091x4645 Size: 10.63 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik AB dorm improvements [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.