USNTPS H-60 VSS

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Erik Hildebrandt 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Instructor pilots at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) fly a UH-60L Black Hawk outfitted with a variable stability system during an envelope expansion flight over Naval Air Station Patuxent River on February 15, 2024. The helicopter’s variable stability system makes the aircraft an in-flight simulator which is controlled by USNTPS instructors who change the aircraft’s flying qualities while airborne to provide students in-flight experience of an aircraft’s flight behavior previously learned in the classroom. Test pilots under instruction currently train on the variable stability system while hovering in the helicopter, but the school is testing to expand the envelope so students can get advanced experience while in forward flight. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
