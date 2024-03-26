Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Rappel Operations [Image 20 of 25]

    82nd CAB Rappel Operations

    KUWAIT

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Erik Solares 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Rappel Masters assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct rappel operations on March 11th, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. This training aimed to maintain their proficiencies and practice the duties gained from completing the recent Rappel Master course. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Erik Solares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 06:06
    Photo ID: 8309188
    VIRIN: 240311-A-HI790-6163
    Resolution: 6564x4376
    Size: 21.87 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB Rappel Operations [Image 25 of 25], by CPT Erik Solares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Rappel Master
    Rappel Operations
    Air Assault Tower

