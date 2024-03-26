Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arriving from the Pacific, engineer at Coleman fully committed to APS-2 mission in Europe [Image 2 of 2]

    Arriving from the Pacific, engineer at Coleman fully committed to APS-2 mission in Europe

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ken Chang is Army Field Support Battalion-Germany’s general engineer, and he is the first employee from AFSBn-Germany to be located at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. AFSBN-Germany, which is headquartered in Vilseck, Germany, is responsible for the APS-2 worksite at Dülmen, Germany, and later this year the battalion will take mission command of the Coleman APS-2 worksite, as well. There now, Chang is helping with that transition and working multiple facility engineering improvement projects. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

