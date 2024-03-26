Ken Chang, the general engineer at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, is a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel. Pictured here, Chang (left) discusses a water reconstruction project in Baghdad, Iraq, with a couple of mission partners. The tour in Iraq with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was his last assignment as a Soldier before retiring. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Arriving from the Pacific, engineer at Coleman fully committed to APS-2 mission in Europe
