    Arriving from the Pacific, engineer at Coleman fully committed to APS-2 mission in Europe [Image 1 of 2]

    Arriving from the Pacific, engineer at Coleman fully committed to APS-2 mission in Europe

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ken Chang, the general engineer at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, is a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel. Pictured here, Chang (left) discusses a water reconstruction project in Baghdad, Iraq, with a couple of mission partners. The tour in Iraq with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was his last assignment as a Soldier before retiring. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

