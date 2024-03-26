Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger TRIUMPH 24 PHOTOEX [Image 5 of 9]

    Tiger TRIUMPH 24 PHOTOEX

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), INDIAN OCEAN

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), back right, sails in formation with Republic of India naval vessels for a photo exercise during Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in the Indian Ocean, March 26, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    This work, Tiger TRIUMPH 24 PHOTOEX [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    PHOTOEX
    INS Jalashwa
    USS Somerset
    usmcnews
    TIGERTRIUMPH

